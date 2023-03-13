Previous
A Simple Daffodil by onebyone
98 / 365

A Simple Daffodil

I don't do much macro photography but some subjects deserved to be seen up close.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

1x1

@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

