Old Not Obsolete

If you wanted to buy a new professional digital camera with a 21 megapixel full frame sensor what would that cost today - $3000 or $4000, more? This one cost $8000 in 2008! You can now pick these up in good condition for around $400. I can take this camera out in all weather conditions and know that it won't miss a beat - something many new camera would struggle to do.