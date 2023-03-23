Previous
Light Me Up by onebyone
Light Me Up

Just remembered that I hadn't taken a photo today so had to go out into the night and see what I could find.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
29% complete

