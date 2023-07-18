Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
225 / 365
Swoop
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
1x1
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
225
photos
30
followers
24
following
61% complete
View this month »
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
M8 Digital Camera
Taken
18th July 2023 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nature
,
black and white
,
bird
,
gull
,
architecture
,
monochrome
,
liverpool
April P
ace
This is fantastic.
July 18th, 2023
Dave
ace
Nicely composed.
July 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close