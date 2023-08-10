Previous
Next
Solitaire by onebyone
248 / 365

Solitaire

10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

1x1

@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
nicely spotted i like this
August 11th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good shot
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise