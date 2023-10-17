Sign up
316 / 365
London rain
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
ace
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
317
photos
26
followers
24
following
86% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 4a
Taken
18th October 2023 4:40pm
b&w
,
black and white
,
london
,
city
,
monochrome
Jerzy
Great reflection
October 18th, 2023
