365 / 365
Festive
Photo 365 - so that completes my first year :)
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
1x1
ace
@onebyone
For this project I am limiting myself to monochrome images and a square aspect ratio. I also have to take and upload the photo on...
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
5th December 2023 4:03pm
tree
,
b&w
,
christmas
,
black and white
,
monochrome
Wendy Stout
ace
Great picture well done 👏 on your first year too
December 5th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Congratulations!
December 5th, 2023
