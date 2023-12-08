Previous
Tree at dawn by onebyone
Photo 368

Tree at dawn

8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

@onebyone
Year 2: 50mm lens only Year 1: Black and white and square
100% complete

Corinne C ace
A beautiful composition
December 9th, 2023  
