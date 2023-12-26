Sign up
17 / 365
No man is an island.
16/365.
No man is an island,
Entire of itself.
Every man is a piece of the continent,
A part of the main.
(John Donne - No man is an island, 1624)
Soundtrack:
https://youtu.be/sHYOJaddKhI?si=ZamTWYH0BZD7fqeZ
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
