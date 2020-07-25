Previous
Next
Social distancing at the gym by orchid99
Photo 1819

Social distancing at the gym

They’ve painted these feet on the path.
It’s where you’re supposed to wait.
The Cummings type of people just huddled round the door.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Orchid99

@orchid99
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise