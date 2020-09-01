Previous
Nurse Furbie is on duty by orchid99
Photo 1853

Nurse Furbie is on duty

Watching over a baby goldfinch that had flown into the window.

She fetched me later to see that he’s safely flown away.
Orchid99

@orchid99
