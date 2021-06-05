Previous
Bluebell Arboretum by orchid99
Photo 2123

Bluebell Arboretum

I’d never heard of it. I found it leafing through the RHS handbook. It’s close to Calke Abbey.

And it’s magnificent.

Acres and acres of beautifully tended trees and shrubs. Pure magic.

Not to be missed.

But keep it our secret……..
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Orchid99

@orchid99
