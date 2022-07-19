Previous
Suki loves her box by orchid99
Photo 2518

Suki loves her box

Next to it is an elegant Cat Cave but she prefers her cardboard.

Usually she cuddles up but today, she’s a bit warm.

She loves the window ledge but it’s not a good idea today.

When I last looked at my phone, it’s 37 degrees outside.

My lounge is doing ok. I’ve the blinds down and the windows firmly shut since about 9.00. There is a cooler room but Suki isn’t keen.

So here she is - chillin’ and spilling’.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Orchid99

@orchid99
