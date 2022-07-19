Suki loves her box

Next to it is an elegant Cat Cave but she prefers her cardboard.



Usually she cuddles up but today, she’s a bit warm.



She loves the window ledge but it’s not a good idea today.



When I last looked at my phone, it’s 37 degrees outside.



My lounge is doing ok. I’ve the blinds down and the windows firmly shut since about 9.00. There is a cooler room but Suki isn’t keen.



So here she is - chillin’ and spilling’.