Remembrance Day approaches by orchid99
Photo 2967

Remembrance Day approaches

It is even more important, in these troubled times, that we remember and try to learn lessons from the past.

Pray for peace.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Orchid99

@orchid99
