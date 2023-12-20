Previous
His grandfather’s boat by orchid99
Photo 3011

His grandfather’s boat

We’ve scrapped our itinerary and are heading for home, trying to get ahead of the worst of the storms forecast.

In Floro we had a short stop and this lovely man told me the boat on the right of the picture was his grandfather’s
