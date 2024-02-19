Previous
The magnificent ceilings of Funchal Cathedral by orchid99
The magnificent ceilings of Funchal Cathedral

In Mudejar style and restored 2019-2021.
19th February 2024 19th Feb 24

Orchid99

@orchid99
Krista Marson ace
I could live under that ceiling!
February 19th, 2024  
