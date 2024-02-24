Sign up
Previous
Photo 3073
Cristo Rei
Madeira’s statue of Christ the Redeemer, which pre-dates both that of Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro.
The photo was taken from the promenade in Funchal, at least four miles away. 65x zoom, and then cropped. I was rather pleased.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
0
0
Orchid99
@orchid99
3073
photos
23
followers
42
following
841% complete
View this month »
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
24th February 2024 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
