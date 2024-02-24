Previous
Cristo Rei by orchid99
Cristo Rei

Madeira’s statue of Christ the Redeemer, which pre-dates both that of Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro.

The photo was taken from the promenade in Funchal, at least four miles away. 65x zoom, and then cropped. I was rather pleased.
