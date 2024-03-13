Previous
Trisentona by orchid99
Photo 3089

Trisentona

The prehistoric river goddess who presided over the spiritual place where the Mease, the Tame and the Trent converge.

The statue was unveiled in February 2024.

Well worth a visit
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Orchid99

@orchid99
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise