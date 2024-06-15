Previous
Sage by orchid99
Photo 3177

Sage

Not just pretty.
Take a few leaves.
Warm salted butter until it froths.
Add the leaves.
Add a spot of your pasta water
And enjoy it over asparagus or runner beans on spaghetti..
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Orchid99

@orchid99
