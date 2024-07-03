Previous
Horseradish by orchid99
Photo 3195

Horseradish

I cut my Christmas piece of horseradish into three.
One piece frozen - a disaster
One piece made into a sublime vinaigrette.
The third piece shoved in a pot……….dare I be hopeful ?
3rd July 2024

Orchid99

@orchid99
875% complete

