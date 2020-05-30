Sign up
half moon
needed to try out the superzoom last night.... btw, do you also see this 2 reflecting spots (upper area directly close to the shade) - i took several pictures and had it on each pic. wondering what this might be ?!?
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
moon
