dramatic_sky by orion5d
17 / 365

dramatic_sky

trying out a camera from a friend, a fuji xt2 including a good lense.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Orion5D

@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
