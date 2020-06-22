Previous
Next
fruits of a rhododendron by orion5d
33 / 365

fruits of a rhododendron

and also an ant made it to the picture - to make it easier to spot, there is a red "pointer" from the plant :-) Funny how things turn out, when you are in the picture hunting mode.
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise