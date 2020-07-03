Previous
Next
lily, bloom almost over by orion5d
44 / 365

lily, bloom almost over

today, I wanted to make a "colorful" photo. pretty simple goal. I spotted this lily field recently and didn't take pictures. so today I went there just for taking pictures. I would say last minute, bloom is nearly over
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise