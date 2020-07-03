Sign up
44 / 365
lily, bloom almost over
today, I wanted to make a "colorful" photo. pretty simple goal. I spotted this lily field recently and didn't take pictures. so today I went there just for taking pictures. I would say last minute, bloom is nearly over
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
46
photos
19
followers
29
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd July 2020 9:10am
Tags
lily
