no bulb needed, glows from itself by orion5d
51 / 365

no bulb needed, glows from itself

direct sunlight coming from outside and make this lamp glow. got this lucky shot with the sparkle.
This morning at around 4:30am (which is tomorrow for the 365 project) I will give it another try for neowise with a tele.
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Orion5D

@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
Photo Details

