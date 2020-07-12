Previous
sundowner by orion5d
53 / 365

sundowner

took so many pictures today, but this one is just the one for today. can't remember that we had such an intense color. it was magic....
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Orion5D

@orion5d
My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland
Jean ace
Beautiful sky and silhouettes!
July 12th, 2020  
