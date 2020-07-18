Previous
pizol mountain lake by orion5d
59 / 365

pizol mountain lake

were on a hiking tour today. It's called the 5 lake hike and is one of the most famous tours in Switzerland. And we were not the only ones, there were hundreds of people, it was a mass hiking event..... but still enjoyable. changing weather every 5 minutes. this was a "quick" shot with the iPhone, did more pics also with the Sony alpha, but I liked this one the most. tonight another try for neowise... lets see. All who are following and commenting: Thanks a lot, this is so motivating. This group, the 365project is just awesome, so happy that I found you :-)
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

