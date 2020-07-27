Previous
Next
glowing in the evening sun by orion5d
68 / 365

glowing in the evening sun

It was a bit far away with the 50mm, but still the glow is so special, that I had to take that picture as my favorite for today....
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise