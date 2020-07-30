Sign up
Previous
Next
71 / 365
handpan recording session
combining music and photography.... recording was not very successful, but once I am happy with the quality, will post a link here.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
1
0
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
77
photos
37
followers
42
following
View this month »
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Tags
recording
,
handpan
Jean
ace
Sounds interesting. Will look forward to seeing the results.
This is a nice b&w of the microphone.
July 30th, 2020
