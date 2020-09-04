Previous
Next
rest in the shadow by orion5d
107 / 365

rest in the shadow

today, we did a bike tour to zürich, along a river, called Limmat. we rested under a tree in the shadow and I took this pic.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise