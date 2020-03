Agile

Oh, he is very agile, he just bends his legs over his shoulders. When we downloaded the photo, he said: Mummy, there is a mistake with this one, I haven't got girls legs!



For Laura's get pushed theme 'Forced Perspective'. We had lots of fun. Every one of them wanted to do their own forced perspective. So Lev held his brother and sister just on one hand, really, and Roz got stuck in a glass. I might post them at some point.