The other side

I think this tree is more than one tree actually. In the coming days I will find out when I'll have a closer look. There are sheep and lambs in this field now, so I don't want to disturb them.



We had a walk to Peter's cottage and back. Lev was very grumpy, but I was glad to see that after a while, he relaxed. He even sorted out the blockage under the little bridge with Sep; a big pile of leaves and twigs that got stuck.