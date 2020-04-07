In profile

Previous
There is so much I want to photograph of this tree. I have to hold back and keep the ideas for the next days.

It was our daily walk up the lane, past, now named 'Mummy's favorite tree'. They wanted to take towels with them and dip their feet in the stream near Peter's Cottage. It was colder than they thought and dared each other to stay as long as possible with their feet in the water. The boys were making lots of noise and awkward body poses and facial expressions, apparently going through lots of pain. Roz just stood there, with a smug look on her face, arms crossed, not even wriggling her toes. Guess who was the winner. The boys were impressed with their little sister.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

