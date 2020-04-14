Previous
Lichen and moss by overalvandaan
Lichen and moss

For Wendy's get pushed challenge: '... to use that wide open aperture* for selective focus with both foreground and background in soft focus and framing your sharply focused subject.'

*my 50mm lens, as my standard lens broke
Saxa van Eijnsber...

ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
@farmreporter funny enough before I had read your get pushed challenge, I had taken some wide aperture shots today. Thank you for the challenge, I might do some more this week!
April 14th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
such a lovely macro from your tree which is yielding great variety.
April 14th, 2020  
