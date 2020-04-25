Sign up
50 / 365
Crack
Inside are stones, from the dry stone wall the tree has grown over. You can just put your hand through it. A great hiding place for treasure ;-)
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
2329
photos
191
followers
157
following
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Tags
moss
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-s
Shepherdman
Eye-catching image
April 25th, 2020
