Gro Sure

Picking dwarf french beans.



We could use a part of someones allotment this year. So we planted quite a lot of different seeds. First at home in propagators inside and then transplanted them outside, either in planters at home or in the allotment.



Under the two beds with nets are broccoli, cabbage and kale. We've also got french beans, corn, courgette and leek on the go. At home we have tomatoes, parsnips, carrots, potatoes, lettuce, rocket, spring onions, beetroot and spinach. It's fantastic to see things grow and then finally eat it! Though not enough to feed a family everyday :-)



Sep wanted to try if the seeds from the honeydew melon would germinate. We've just planted them a few days ago, but he's checking every day. Mark also came back home with some okra seeds, which I've planted and three and a half weeks later they're approx. 4cm long and the third leaves have developed. I hope they survive as they are actually a plant that loves the warmth (well that's what I read). We don't have a greenhouse, so the tomatoes are also 'suffering' a bit with all the rain and the relative cold spell.



Anyway, I'm loving my new hobby.