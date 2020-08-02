Previous
Harvest by overalvandaan
Harvest

Love our 'Cosse Violette', purple climbing bean (heirloom vegetable).
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Love purple beans. They are so colourful
August 2nd, 2020  
