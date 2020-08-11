Sign up
Previous
Next
77 / 365
Courgette
It gives and gives and gives. There are five more on this plant. We cut them when they are about 15cm long. They are so full of taste!
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
1
0
Saxa van Eijnsber...
ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
XX
Camera
SM-J100H
Taken
11th August 2020 6:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
courgette
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 11th, 2020
