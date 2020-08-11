Previous
Courgette by overalvandaan
77 / 365

Courgette

It gives and gives and gives. There are five more on this plant. We cut them when they are about 15cm long. They are so full of taste!
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 11th, 2020  
