Porthmadog Harbour
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK.
Tags
porthmadog
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful reflections of the sky
December 28th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Fabulous colourful cloud reflection
December 28th, 2020
Virginia Stapleton
ace
I like that the reflection in the water shows the pink, and that there's more reflection than sky in the photo. A pretty scene.
December 28th, 2020
Bep
Fijn dat ik je hier weer zie. Ik heb je gemist op 365.
Mooie foto met prachtige weerspiegelingen.
December 28th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Mooie atmosfeer foto Saxa! Alles goed met jullie?
December 28th, 2020
Mooie foto met prachtige weerspiegelingen.