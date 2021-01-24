Previous
Next
Snow, finally! by overalvandaan
113 / 365

Snow, finally!

Enough to have a couple of hours fun, sledding down the hill and building a snowman. In the afternoon it started to melt. They're hoping for more snow tomorrow, ofcourse.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Saxa van Eijnsber...

ace
@overalvandaan
Mother of three, from the Netherlands, living in Wales, UK. Get pushed challenges: - broke my standard lens April 2020, but luckily can still use...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Newbank Lass ace
Cant beat sledging fun
January 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise