129 / 365
J
J is for Jump.
His max is 30 without stopping :-)
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
3
0
jump
aug21words
alphabet-saxa
pogostick
Kathy
ace
And P is for pogo stick. We had one of these growing up. I like the movement all along the stick, from his head to the ground. Well done.
August 10th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Awesome.
August 10th, 2021
Bep
Well done!
August 10th, 2021
