Here's the frost by paddington
19 / 365

Here's the frost

The cold left its mark this morning on my window,here is the frost!
Il freddo ha lasciato la sua impronta stamattina sulla mia finestra, ecco il gelo!
Le froid a laissé son empreinte sur ma fenêtre ce matin. Voilà le gel!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

OrsaPaddington

@paddington
Hi, I've always been liking take photos. When I learned that there was the possibility of publishing photos every day, I immediately joined this project...
Photo Details

