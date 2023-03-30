Previous
2023-03-30 Barn Owl with prey. by padlock
2023-03-30 Barn Owl with prey.

30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
JackieR ace
Is this a totally wild owl and you were in right place at right time??! This is fabulous
March 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wonderful catch
March 30th, 2023  
