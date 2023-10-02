Previous
Smiley Boots by padlock
Photo 1857

Smiley Boots

My brand new boots to help remind life isn't always shit.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
Dianne
They are great!
October 2nd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
I like the boots!
October 2nd, 2023  
Olwynne
Love them. The laces are ace!
October 2nd, 2023  
