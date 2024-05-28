Previous
Barn Owls by padlock
Photo 1967

Barn Owls

Female sat on the right and you can see how much larger than the male she is.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Padlock

@padlock
Am letting Ace membership lapse and will spend very little time on here. It has been great but time to move on.
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
That is quite a capture with both male and female.
May 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise