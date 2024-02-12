Previous
White Mountains by paintdipper
White Mountains

This is the White Mountains from the main road in Conway N.H.
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Junan Heath

@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
Dave
Nice shot!
February 13th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
What a pretty drive.
February 13th, 2024  
Rob Z
A wonderful sight with those majestic mountains in the background
February 13th, 2024  
Dorothy
So pretty, and I’d love to go to the LL Bean outlet.
February 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture with the mountain.
February 13th, 2024  
