Previous
Next
Orb day 8 by pamalama
28 / 365

Orb day 8

The sun finally came out! It was glorious. I met a friend for lunch in the city. This is Columbus Circle in Syracuse, New York. There are two churches. The Columbus statue in the middle. On the left is the Cathedral of the immaculate conception, and on the right is the First Baptist church. There has been a huge debate about tearing down the statue. The state supreme court ruled that Christopher Columbus must stay in downtown Syracuse. The city is appealing the ruling. I am glad it is staying for now. It is great piece of art.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear. I completed 2 years of this project many years...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Itsy Bitsy
Amazing shot of beautiful architecture!
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise