Orb day 8

The sun finally came out! It was glorious. I met a friend for lunch in the city. This is Columbus Circle in Syracuse, New York. There are two churches. The Columbus statue in the middle. On the left is the Cathedral of the immaculate conception, and on the right is the First Baptist church. There has been a huge debate about tearing down the statue. The state supreme court ruled that Christopher Columbus must stay in downtown Syracuse. The city is appealing the ruling. I am glad it is staying for now. It is great piece of art.

