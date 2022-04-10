Sign up
30 / 365
Orb day 10
I dug out my Mardi Gras lights for this one. I wrapped them around my swifter duster. I think this looks like Mardi Gras necklaces being thrown around. I could light paint all day every day!
10th April 2022
10th Apr 22
3
3
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear. I completed 2 years of this project many years...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th April 2022 9:00pm
Tags
30-shots2022
Maggiej
Dazzling
April 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
You are so talented and have such great ideas! Another stunner for your calendar.
April 11th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
This is truly magic.
April 11th, 2022
