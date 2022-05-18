Previous
Next
Church window by pamalama
68 / 365

Church window

I thought this was good for the half and half theme.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful window and lovely half and half.
May 19th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
This is really lovely
May 19th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
i like it
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise