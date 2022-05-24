Previous
Wishing tree by pamalama
74 / 365

Wishing tree

Trying to do something different with dandelion seeds. I placed them on a piece of vine I found in my yard. If I had just one wish it would be that people would stop killing innocent men, woman, and children.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Pam, you get a fav for your sentiments! Also for this lovely and dainty composition!
May 25th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
Love those curls and twists! Beautiful image!
May 25th, 2022  
