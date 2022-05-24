Sign up
74 / 365
Wishing tree
Trying to do something different with dandelion seeds. I placed them on a piece of vine I found in my yard. If I had just one wish it would be that people would stop killing innocent men, woman, and children.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
2
1
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
77
photos
51
followers
62
following
20% complete
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
24th May 2022 5:57pm
Diana
ace
Pam, you get a fav for your sentiments! Also for this lovely and dainty composition!
May 25th, 2022
Itsy Bitsy
Love those curls and twists! Beautiful image!
May 25th, 2022
